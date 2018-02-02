Standoff at Curry County jail latest in string of incidents

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Who made the mistake that could have gotten somebody killed? That’s the pressing question after a man held someone hostage at gunpoint right after he was brought into a New Mexico jail.

It was around 3 p.m. Thursday when Clovis Police responded to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

According to police, a man had taken someone hostage in the processing section of the jail. The standoff was just getting started.

Wesley Flores somehow had a gun inside of the detention center. Flores had been arrested for failure to appear stemming from December charges where he was found guilty of card theft and larceny.

After four hours of negotiations with law enforcement, Flores finally turned the gun on himself. He’s now in the hospital with serious injuries.

KRQE News 13 asked if law enforcement failed to find the gun on Flores when he was arrested and brought to the jail, or if he took the gun off an officer once he was brought in.

Clovis Police refused to comment. The county manager and Curry County commissioners also failed to return KRQE News 13’s calls.

Commissioner Chet Spear did say he believes the county did its job. People in Clovis have questions too.

“My curiosity is, how did they get the gun past the metal detector into the detention center? That’s my main thing. I thought they had better safeguards in place so that would be my big question,” said Terry Moberly of Clovis.

The jail director didn’t respond either.

This is just the latest incident at the troubled detention center which has seen multiple escapes over the years. Then in 2016, a corrections officer was caught stealing money from inmates.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps