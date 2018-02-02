‘Spirit Land’ Aims to Preserve Native Traditions

Journalist and author Charles Langley had the rare opportunity to study Native tradition and ritual with Navajo medicine man Blue Horse. His experiences are chronicled in his new book Spirit Land: The Peyote Diaries of Charles Langley.

Langley stops in to share a few of his extraordinary experiences, exploring peyote visions, witchcraft, divination and healing. As evidence accumulates, his dismissive notions about witches and witchcraft, divination and spirit guides come under increasing pressure -until he is forced to confront the dangerous and terrifying reality of Navajo witchcraft.

Spirit Land: The Peyote Diaries of Charles Langley is available now at booksellers.

