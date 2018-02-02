Snowdown Balloon Rally is a spectacular family affair

DURANGO, Colo. — A Snowdown weekend packed with events promises fun for the whole family — including KRQE’s own Kristen Currie and her sister!

In Durango, Colorado, this weekend, the signature Snowdown Festival will feature a weekend that is packed with fun activities, including a mass balloon ascension, a parade, plenty of cat yoga, button making and “one single firework” on Friday night, Feb. 2.

The family-friendly weekend runs through Sunday, Feb. 4, and everyone is welcome.

For more information on the festival, visit the Snowdown website.