Proposal aims to advance self-driving cars in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state senator’s vision for self-driving cars in New Mexico is cruising forward.

Senator James White’s joint memorial would create a DOT committee to study the new technology, then recommend changes to New Mexico’s laws to allow the sale and operation of them.

Studies show self-driving cars are able to react much faster than humans can, making roads safer and lowering the rate of deadly crashes.

White says the idea is already a reality in states like California and Arizona.

“We don’t want to be left behind, certainly. I can say about half the states have moved really fast some states have not but we need to be part of one of the players we need to get in the playbook is what I like to say,” says Senator James White (R.)

The memorial passed the Senate Friday 34-0. It now goes to the House.

