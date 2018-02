ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police need your help finding a man accused of robbing the Compass Bank on Candelaria Thursday.

Police say he left in a red car with black rims.

He is believed to be in his 20s, about 5 ft. 8 in. with a thin build.

Police say he may have had an accomplice.

If you have any information, call police.

