Police continue investigation into murder of Albuquerque mail carrier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 65-year-old woman whose body was dumped on the mesa and set on fire was a mail carrier who lived in Albuquerque, where police believe she was murdered.

Marilyn Gandert made quite the impression after working 31 years for the Albuquerque Post Office.

“Anytime you were new to the station she was the first one to approach you,” Cecilia Ramirez said. “She was quite the jokester.”

Ramirez is one of the people Gandert got close with at work. She may have been 65 years old, but Ramirez said she loved her job and loved the people along her route.

“She was there all the time, carrying her route and coming back,” Ramirez said.

When Gandert missed work three days in a row last week, Ramirez said they got worried because that wasn’t like her. They visited her home in northwest Albuquerque, but she wasn’t there. They also called police to conduct a “welfare check” on her.

Neighbors said the last time they saw her was Friday morning taking out the trash. Family filed a missing person report.

Then Saturday, a burned body turned up on the mesa west of Rio Rancho. It was Gandert. Ramirez said she can’t imagine who would do something like this to her.

“She’s someone that you can’t even be mad at,” Ramirez said. “That’s how it is. She’s just caring all around so to have bad blood, no.”

Albuquerque police have taken over the main portion of the investigation into Gandert’s murder.

“Since this crime scene has been moved, we believe it probably started in Albuquerque somewhere,” Officer Simon Drobik said. “Then, the body ended up in Sandoval County.”

As of now, police are still looking for Gandert’s killer and a motive for the murder.

Online court records show Gandert does not have any criminal history. Police did say they are executing search warrants around Albuquerque looking for evidence.

Friends have planned a vigil for Gandert, Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at her westside home.

