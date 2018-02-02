Police activity shuts down northwest Albuquerque road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has closed Suntrail Road at Seven Bar Loop Road due to police activity in the area.

There is no other information at this time.


https://twitter.com/abqpolice/status/959464398925348864

