Open community “megaband jam” welcomes everyone to join in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Anyone searching for an opportunity to play their stringed instrument without adhering to the restrictions of being in a band, need look no further than the open community “Megaband Jam.”

“The Albuquerque Megaband” is an open community band which provides an opportunity for musicians to get together and play acoustic string band music. Megaband practices are held on the second Saturday of each month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Apple Mountain Music (10301 Comanche Rd. NE). The Megaband also meets at the Winning Coffee Co. (111 Harvard SE) on the fourth Sunday of the month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The group welcomes everyone to participate.

For more information, visit their website.