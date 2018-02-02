New Mexico House passes bi-partisan crime bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico House has passed crime-fighting legislation that aims to put more police on the streets, and prioritize treating inmates with substance abuse and mental illness as a way to reduce recidivism.

The omnibus bill includes measures proposed by both Democrats and Republicans. Among the other bills in the package is a measure to increase prison time for violent felons found in possession of a firearm.

The bi-partisan legislation won near unanimous approval in the House on Friday, and now goes to the Senate.

Gentry said he worked closely with the Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf to bundle together evidence-based legislation that can “move the needle” on public safety.

Addressing rising crime rates in the state has been a focus of this year’s 30-day legislative session.