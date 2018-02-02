Music Events During Film Week

Movies aren’t the only source of entertainment during New Mexico Film Week.

Nick Meyers, curator of music for the week-long festivities, stops in to talk about some of the featured acts that will be entertaining guests. Thursday through Saturday of next week, the Drury Hotel rooftop bar will be hosting the Crazy Heart (Bar)ties, inspired by the Oscar-winning film of the same name.

There are also numerous after-parties, featuring some of the best and brightest talent throughout the state.

For a complete listing of events, visit ShootNM.org.