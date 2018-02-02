Man who failed field sobriety test after crash not charged with DWI

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man seen on camera crashing into a truck and fleeing is not charged with DWI despite a bad performance during a field sobriety test.

It happened Saturday morning near South 11th and West Missouri in Artesia. Surveillance video shows the driver come swerving down the street before crashing into a truck. He then took off.

Artesia Police were able to follow a trail of fuel about a half-mile away leading them to the driver.

Officers say he smelled of alcohol and during a field sobriety test he didn’t follow instructions and swayed for balance.

Instead of charging the driver with DWI, he was issued five traffic citations.

When asked why, police said because the test was performed two hours after the crash, they wouldn’t be able to prove how much alcohol was in his system at the time of the crash.

