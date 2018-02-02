Man accused of stabbing cab driver asks to be released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stabbing a cab driver is asking to be let out of jail while awaiting trial.

Police say Victor Ortiz stabbed cab driver Khalil Jabbour near Coal and University last July. He claims he thought the victim was after him.

Police say he also stole a car at knifepoint in the South Valley that same day.

In a new motion, Ortiz’s attorney argues he did not have time to prepare for the initial hearing that determined whether Ortiz would be set free. He says Ortiz is not a flight risk, but a business owner with strong ties to the community.

A trial date has not been set.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps