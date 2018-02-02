Local kids receive new shoes through KRQE Cares

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids at a local elementary school received a new pair of shoes thanks to your generosity.

KRQE News 13 was at Eugene Field Elementary Friday for a shoe drive that gives students in need a new pair of shoes.

It is all part of our KRQE Cares program that works with Title One schools to give back to those in need.

“The Albuquerque area has so many children in need and schools that desperately need some assistance,” says Mary Kenney of the Assistance League of Albuquerque. “It is something that we’re focused on, to make sure that we bring this event to the kids that are most needy in our community.”

Thanks to many generous donations, about 10,000 pairs of shoes have been distributed across 22 schools since 2015.

