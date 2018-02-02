Lawmaker’s proposal reduces paperwork for teachers

By Published:

SANTA, N.M. (KRQE) – One lawmaker wants to increase quality classroom time for New Mexico students.

Democratic Representative Stephanie Garcia Richard is proposing a memorial that would reduce required paperwork for teachers.

A task force would study how to do that and would then modify the administrative code to make it happen.

Garcia Richard says less paperwork for teachers means more time with students.

The memorial is now headed to the house.

