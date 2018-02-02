Judge orders man accused of murder back behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has ordered a man accused of murder back behind bars, saying he’s a danger to the community.

Jacob Lopez is charged with killing Donald Deloach after robbing him of his backpack outside a store near Central and Wyoming.

This past October, a judge ruled him incompetent to stand trial. He was placed in the state mental hospital in Las Vegas.

The Department of Health reported Lopez was a danger to the community but didn’t file the paperwork to put him in court ordered treatment. That caused a judge to throw out the case and for Lopez to be released.

Friday, the state asked the judge to reconsider.

“Every indication that we have, the factual allegations in this case, the assessment by Dr. Schwartz finding him incompetent, the assessment by [New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute], indicate that he’s a danger to the community,” attorney David Gardner said.

The defense argues he is getting help and is on medication.

Judge Brett Loveless granted the motion.

Lopez’s attorney is already vowing to fight it. Lopez was not ordered into custody Friday. It’s unclear when he will have to turn himself in.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps