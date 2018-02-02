John’s Friday Evening Forecast

A storm system will push toward New Mexico this weekend, but don’t get too excited. This storm will clip the northeastern corner of the state Saturday, but will lack moisture. Spot rain and spot mountain snow is more wishful thinking than anything else. The biggest impact will be breezy conditions across central and western New Mexico with windy conditions across the east.

Temperatures remain mild through early next week. Another dry storm system will drop in for Tuesday, causing temperatures to cool down for midweek. Despite the cool down, temperatures will remain 5° – 10° above average.