ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Isotopes Manager Glenallen Hill made a trip to the Duke City ahead of the upcoming baseball season. Hill came to Albuquerque to see his daughter play basketball for San Jose State.

The Spartans are playing the University of New Mexico Lobo women’s basketball team. Hill and the Isotopes decided to hold an informal news conference to discuss anything baseball. Hill also put aside a few minutes to have a discussion in the Sports Office.