ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family is looking for a new place to live after a fire in Northwest Albuquerque.

AFD says they responded to the blaze at a two-story home near Paseo del Norte and University.

The second story partially collapsed.

Four adults and three children safely evacuated in time.

No one is hurt, including the family’s two dogs who were found safe.

AFD says it was caused by an accidental fire in the backyard.

