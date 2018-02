ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle of the City of Vision brought Rio Rancho and Cleveland together on a basketball court. Rio Rancho won the first battle, but this Friday night was all about the Cleveland Storm who won the game 108-77.

The Cibola Cougars girls basketball team led visiting Piedra Vista by 17 at the half and never looked back. The Cougars beat the Panthers 67-32.

anvplayer video=”1818878″]