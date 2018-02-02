February 2nd Morning Rush: Vigil planned for 13-year-old found dead near Nambe

1. There is another vigil planned to remember Jeremiah Valencia. Community members say they will gather at Alto Park in Santa Fe Friday at 6 p.m. This comes as more details emerge from police of the physical abuse the 13-year-old boy endured before his death. According to detectives Thomas Ferguson, the boyfriend of Jeremiah’s mom, tortured the boy and beat him with several objects around the house.

2. New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas isn’t happy about pay increases proposed in the state budget. His message to lawmakers is it will not be enough to keep officers on board and he hopes they change it before its signed. The House passed a budget that includes a 2 percent pay raise for most state employees Thursday. However, New Mexico State Police would get a 6.5 percent pay increase. The governor’s plan called to give officers $5,200 more a year than the House proposal. The budget isn’t finalized and is now in the hands of the Senate.

3. It is Groundhog Day and it’s going to feel more like spring rather than winter once again this afternoon. High temperatures for most of the state will be 10°-15° warmer than average today.

4. A New Mexico middle schooler is waking up in custody after police say he made a hit list of his classmates. The boy was arrested after a student came forward telling officials at Capitan Middle School that the boy was taking photos of kids for the list. Officials are not giving specifics about the list. A judge has ruled the boy will stay in juvenile jail. He will also have to undergo a mental health evaluation.

5. Punxsutawney Phil says there will be six more weeks of winter. The famous groundhog saw his shadow Friday morning. This tradition that happens each year on Feb. 2.

Morning’s Top Stories