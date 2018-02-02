FBI: man wearing dark skull mask robs bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for your help finding a man who is accused of robbing a bank.

Thursday around 4:39 p.m. the BBVA Compass Bank on Candelaria Road NE was robbed.

The FBI says the man demanded money and left in a red car with black rims.

His face was covered with a dark skull mask and is believed to be in his 20s, about 5-foot-8, and with a thin build.

They say he may have also had an accomplice.

If you have any information about the robbery, you are asked to call the FBI at (505) 899-1300 or the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

