Deming native heading to Super Bowl as conditioning coach for Patriots

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico native is getting ready for a big day this Sunday.

He was a star player at his southern New Mexico high school, now he’s helping the New England Patriots as they go for another Super Bowl championship.

Moses Cabrera is a Deming Wildcat who was a stand-out football player back in the 90’s

Now, he’s the strength conditioning coach for the New England Patriots.

His brother says despite his success he’s still just a small town guy.

“I think the biggest thing that I really appreciate about my brother is even though he’s where he is now, he’s still the same humble man that he’s been since we were kids,” said Victor Cabrera, Moses’s brother. He says they are extremely proud of his accomplishments with the Patriots.

Cabrera’s high school football coach says he was always a go-getter and he is not surprised he has made it this far.

“It’s really neat, it really is a neat deal for Deming and the football program, the kids, I’ve told them who he is and what he does and that he’s from here, he walked the halls you walked,” Greg Simmons said.

Coach Simmons says Cabrera was able to visit with the kids at Deming High School a few months ago.

He says Cabrera is an inspiration to them

Cabrera started with the Patriots as the assistant strength and conditioning coach now he is the head conditioning coach.

He has also worked with Fresno State and the University of Colorado.

