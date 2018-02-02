Deming native heading to Super Bowl as conditioning coach for Patriots

By Published: Updated:

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico native is getting ready for a big day this Sunday.

He was a star player at his southern New Mexico high school, now he’s helping the New England Patriots as they go for another Super Bowl championship.

Moses Cabrera is a Deming Wildcat who was a stand-out football player back in the 90’s

Now, he’s the strength conditioning coach for the New England Patriots.

His brother says despite his success he’s still just a small town guy.

“I think the biggest thing that I really appreciate about my brother is even though he’s where he is now, he’s still the same humble man that he’s been since we were kids,” said Victor Cabrera, Moses’s brother. He says they are extremely proud of his accomplishments with the Patriots.

Cabrera’s high school football coach says he was always a go-getter and he is not surprised he has made it this far.

“It’s really neat, it really is a neat deal for Deming and the football program, the kids, I’ve told them who he is and what he does and that he’s from here, he walked the halls you walked,” Greg Simmons said.

Coach Simmons says Cabrera was able to visit with the kids at Deming High School a few months ago.

He says Cabrera is an inspiration to them

Cabrera started with the Patriots as the assistant strength and conditioning coach now he is the head conditioning coach.

He has also worked with Fresno State and the University of Colorado.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s