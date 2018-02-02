Corrales Elementary placed under lockdown

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Corrales Elementary School has been placed on a lockdown due to reports of gunshots heard in the area.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Corrales ES has been placed in a lockdown at the request of police due to reports of gunshots heard in the area. — APS (@ABQschools) February 2, 2018