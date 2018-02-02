‘Classical Mystery Tour’ Headlines ABQToDo Crew

The Fab Four meets the Philharmonic at Popejoy Hall this weekend. The Classical Mystery Tour will showcase the canon of The Beatles with the New Mexico Philharmonic in a one-night-only performance, Saturday at 8 p.m.

Bernalillo County invites you to get ready for spring with the Family Fun Days at Bachechi Open Space. Take advantage of the unseasonably warm temperatures by exploring this premier site for outdoor activities. The free event happens every Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

And the 2018 Supernationals are roaring into Expo New Mexico this weekend. Candy Clarke, who starred in American Graffiti, will be on hand to sign autographs and greet guests.

For a complete listing of weekend events, head over to ABQToDo.com.

