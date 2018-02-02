Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

It is Groundhog Day and it’s going to feel more like spring rather than winter once again this afternoon.

High temperatures for most of the state will be 10°-15° warmer than average today. The Southeast Plains will feel the coolest temperatures this afternoon with highs stuck in the 50s in places like Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs. This cooler weather across the southeast is thanks to a cold front that rolled through yesterday. But, after a brief cool down in the Southeast today, temperatures will warm right back up and close to 80° for both Saturday and Sunday in Roswell, Carlsbad and Artesia.

The warm weather will continue through the weekend while a weak weather disturbance will tracks through Colorado. This weather maker will not produce any showers, but it will kick up the wind as it curls to the north of New Mexico. A couple of weak cold fronts will then try and knock temperatures down by early next week. Right now, the cool downs don’t look to be significant and little to no rain or snow are expected.