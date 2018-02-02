Art exhibition hopes to open conversation about assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Starting Friday, powerful images of women will be displayed at a local art gallery in hopes of starting a conversation about assault.

Since the topic of sexual assault is a highly emotional one, the creator of the art show says this was difficult to put together. However, she hopes by teaming up with fellow sexual assault survivors, more women will come forward to tell their story.

“I want everybody to have a safe place to speak and break the silence,” said Katie Neeley.

Neeley has teamed up with “One of Many,” a local group of women who are domestic abuse survivors.

Seventy pieces of artwork, ranging from photographs, paintings and sculptures will be on display at the KD Neeley Gallery for the next two months.

Each piece is made by a survivor or supporters of survivors telling a personal story of abuse.

Neeley says that while this exhibit comes at a time when many women are stepping forward as part of the #MeToo movement, she says it was merely a coincidence.

As a survivor herself, she’s been wanting to do an assault awareness exhibition for over a year.

She hopes with the recent movements, survivors have the courage to tell their story during this awareness event.

“There is comfort in seeing somebody to have the strength to break the silence. Then you feel you can relate to their story and you aren’t alone,” said Neeley.

The Assault Awareness Exhibition kicks off Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. and will run until March 23.

A portion of the original artwork sales will also go towards Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico.

The KD Neeley Gallery is located at 104 4th Street NW. More information on the event can be found here.

