Architects & students team up to redesign local park

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Professional architects are teaming up with elementary school students to redesign an Albuquerque park.

Mark Twain Elementary Students walked over to Tom Bolack Park Friday afternoon.

They are working with local architects to create designs for dog park and bicycle amenities.

The architects will make models of their designs to present to the Neighborhood Association later on.

“They’re so excited about doing math now,” says Kandace Dickinson of Mark Twain Elementary. “I’m hoping one of these, two or three or four of these kiddos would end up being architects one day.”

A final exhibition of all student work will be on display at the UNM School of Architecture and Planning in May.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s