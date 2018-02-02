Architects & students team up to redesign local park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Professional architects are teaming up with elementary school students to redesign an Albuquerque park.

Mark Twain Elementary Students walked over to Tom Bolack Park Friday afternoon.

They are working with local architects to create designs for dog park and bicycle amenities.

The architects will make models of their designs to present to the Neighborhood Association later on.

“They’re so excited about doing math now,” says Kandace Dickinson of Mark Twain Elementary. “I’m hoping one of these, two or three or four of these kiddos would end up being architects one day.”

A final exhibition of all student work will be on display at the UNM School of Architecture and Planning in May.

