Albuquerque Police ask for help finding missing teen

By Published:
Justina Stevens
Justina Stevens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Justina Stevens was last seen Friday morning after her foster parents dropped her off at La Cueva High School.

According to La Cueva, Stevens did not attend any of her classes Friday. The school believes Stevens may have taken the Rail Runner to Santa Fe with 18-year-old Colton Fergeson, a classmate.

Police say Stevens has been diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD and has a diminished mental capacity.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, white long sleeve shirt, and black and white pants. She usually carries a black and gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albuquerque Police.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s