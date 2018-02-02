Albuquerque Police ask for help finding missing teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Justina Stevens was last seen Friday morning after her foster parents dropped her off at La Cueva High School.

According to La Cueva, Stevens did not attend any of her classes Friday. The school believes Stevens may have taken the Rail Runner to Santa Fe with 18-year-old Colton Fergeson, a classmate.

Police say Stevens has been diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD and has a diminished mental capacity.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, white long sleeve shirt, and black and white pants. She usually carries a black and gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albuquerque Police.

