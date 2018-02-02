Albuquerque brewery releases new line of soaps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beer is a beverage a lot of people enjoy, but one Albuquerque brewery is tapping into a completely new use for their ale.

Marble Brewery is typically known for its wide selection of locally made beers, and this year Marble is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a splash.

“Now we’re creating beer soap, and we collaborated with a local company called Enchanting Soap Collections,” merchandise director Lisa Cordova said.

The idea came about a few years ago. Taproom manager Barbie Gonzalez says it was important to include another local business in designing the beer soaps.

“Marble is really community oriented and focused, so when we have the opportunity to work with another local company and it’s an awesome product, we love bringing those two worlds together,” Gonzalez said.

So, does it actually smell like beer?

“The soap doesn’t smell like beer, but it does have similar scents,” Cordova said. “The Oatmeal Stout has a bit of coffee in it, some oats. The Double White has hints of orange peel and coriander, and actual beer was used in making the soap.”

On top of that, it’s meant to appeal to both women and men.

“It has a really rich lather, and it’s great for shaving. It’s really moisturizing for the skin, so I think it appeals to both,” Cordova said.

So far, people have mixed reactions on the idea of beer soap.

“Having used it, it’s a little weird because it smells like beer. You kind of want to take a bit out of it,” Nate Jackson said.

The beer soaps are currently for sale at all three Marble locations and cost $9 each.

