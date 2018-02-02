Activity funds audit sparks investigation into APS school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after an audit looking into Albuquerque Public Schools activity funds found missing money at an APS school.

According to the findings, discrepancies were discovered on receipts from a candy bar fundraiser. It was then found that deposits for $420 were not made.

It also says a bookkeeper at the school was in charge at the time. APS in now trying to determine if something like this has happened before.

“We want to go back to possibly when that individual started and start examining all their books and records at that point to determine if any other additional funds were missing,” Ben Lubkeman, APS Executive Director of Accounting said.

APS will not name the school or the bookkeeper.

They do say the person has worked at the school since 2013 and has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Five other schools were also found to be non-compliant, but APS says it could be as simple as not recording a deposit or outstanding check in a timely manner.

