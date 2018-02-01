West Mesa Girls Basketball hope this season yields first state title

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The West Mesa Girls Basketball team is fresh off a record breaking win over Rio Grande, where they made a staggering 17 three pointers in the victory. This team has been putting up great numbers all year, and it’s because they’re hungry for the program’s first ever Girls State Basketball Title.

“It would mean the world to all of us. To the community, to our coaches, and especially to us players. It’s something that we can do and leave our legacy for. So, that’s our ultimate goal and we are hoping to do it this year,” said WM Guard Esparanza Varoz.

The team is currently 17-2 overall on the season and 5-0 in district 4 class 6A play. They are ranked second in the state, only trailing the Cibola Cougars. Cibola and West Mesa have split wins and losses in their two games this season, but fresh off of beating them in the metro final for their second consecutive metro title, they have some momentum building.

The Lady Mustangs are also coming off of their first district title in 39 years last season, and as the team keeps winning the fans keep growing and showing their support.

“Oh it helps a lot. When we have that support system behind us, it’s an incredible to get them behind us,” said Varoz. “Just seeing the community, little girls, little kids come up to you and say, hey you play for West Mesa. It’s just a great feeling,” said Amiah Rivas.

This team may lack size, but they have a will to win, and an ability to shoot. “Every game that we step into we expect to win, and that’s the attitude the girls have in each other,” said Head Coach Manny Otero.