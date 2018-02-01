Teen accused of raping fellow high school student expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old high school student accused of raping a fellow student on campus is expected in court Thursday.

It happened after school at Rio Grande High School in December. Police say David Salcido was hanging out with a 15-year-old girl in the computer lab when he forced her to have sex with him.

According to a criminal complaint, Salcido admitted the girl told him multiple times to stop, but he told officers he still thought the encounter was consensual.

Salcido is facing rape charges and is expected to appear for a scheduling conference Tuesday.

