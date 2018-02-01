Seniors ride Rail Runner free Wednesdays in Feb.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– February marks the start of the city’s third annual Rio Metro Senior Ride Free event.

Seniors 62+ will be able to ride any Rail Runner Express train on Wednesday for free.

To get a ticket, just show a valid ID with a birth date to the onboarding ticket agent.

“This has been such a popular promotion the past two-years, that we’ve decided to continue the tradition,” said Terry Doyle, Director of the Rio Metro Regional Transit District.

Riders must ask ticket agents to print out a bus transfer slip to connect to any other ABQ RIDE, Rio Metro or Santa Fe Trails bus for free.

