Santa Fe Film Festival Set to Open February 7th

The Santa Fe Film Festival celebrates all facets of cinematic arts – here in New Mexico, regionally and globally.

Our annual event honors everyone working both on and off screen to bring the best of film creation, production and showings to the public. We constantly seek improvement in our line of respective crafts and provide filmmakers with resources to pursue their dreams further.

The Santa Fe Film Festival focuses on bringing together distinguished industry specialists and all movie lovers through accessible screenings, panels, workshops and parties!

The Festival will continue to grow as the leading exhibition and portal for all things cinematic in New Mexico.

For more details on screenings, panel discussions and events, visit SantaFeFilmFestival.com.