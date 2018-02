SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction cones will soon be going up across the city of Santa Fe.

According to Santa Fe New Mexican, the city council recently approved $11 million in street improvements.

The money comes from the city’s share of the gasoline tax.

Officials say resurfacing work will begin in March on more than a dozen roads, to include busy streets like Rodeo and Paseo de Peralta.

Construction is set to take three years to complete.

