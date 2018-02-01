Paul Weir wants to see more defense from his Lobo basketball team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir is not into moral victories and believes his team — however shorthanded — had a chance to win at Utah State Wednesday night. The Lobos only played with six scholarship players and battled Utah State to an 89-80 result.

The Lobos made mistakes on the defensive side of the ball that would cost them down the stretch. “I don’t think we were fatigued really,” said Lobos guard Anthony Mathis. “There were times when some players got a little tired. I don’t think that was the overall difference. I think we gave them way too many spot up threes. There a great shooting team so it’s going to be hard to win on the road.” Mathis had 25 points in the loss.

Guard Chris McNeal had 21 points and agreed with Mathis about the defense. “I thought we played pretty tough,” said McNeal. “We didn’t get the job done defensively. It’s a game that we can build off of.” If they want to play they will build off of the game because coach Weir only has minutes for those willing to play defense. “I don’t think scoring has been an issue for us this year,” said Weir. “I don’t think making plays has been an issue for us this year. I think we’ve got a pretty good offensive scheme in place and some very good offensive players. We have to find someone to go out there and guard for us consistently. We’re just going to keep moving guys around until hopefully we can find a good mix.”

At the time of the Lobos return from Utah Weir had not made a final decision on the status of guard Antino Jackson. Weir suspended Jackson for one game just before heading out to Utah. A reason was not revealed. At 6-4 the Lobos are in 4th place in the Mountain West Conference. Their overall record is 11-12. The Lobos are at San Jose State Saturday. That game has a 4pm start time on AT&T SportsNet.