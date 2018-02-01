New Mexico couple discovers treasure in bottle of Vicks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— It’s not unusual for a prize to be found at the bottom of a cereal box, but what about a bottle of Vick’s VapoRub?

New Mexico couple Sharon Roybal and Mario Casteneda made a precious discovery in a very unexpected place.

Sharon cared for her mother and father dearly.

So much so, that even after her mother’s passing four years ago, she still kept her mother’s room in the same condition, undisturbed for years.

That’s why it came as such a shock when after using her mother’s Vicks bottle, Sharon pulled a 10-carat gold diamond ring from the container.

The obvious assumption would be that the ring belonged to Sharon’s mother, but that is not the case.

“I was with my mom 24/7, I cared for her. I took care of her and my dad, this is not her ring,” said Sharon.

After contacting the Vicks company, the couple is determined to find the ring’s rightful owner.

The company believes the ring might belong to someone at their factory since it was found at the bottom of the container.

Though the company asked the couple to mail them the ring to further investigate, Sharon says they are going to hold onto it until they are sure they have found who it belongs to.

“The Vicks bottle is sentimental because it’s memory to my mom and dad. The ring is someone else’s special memory and I would like to get it back to them.”

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps