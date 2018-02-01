‘Natural History Collector’ Teaches Kids Art of Collection

Baseball cards or Brontosaurus bones -whatever you’re collecting, there’s a method to the madness.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science was approached by Quarry Books to produce a book on collecting for a series featuring museums nationwide. Michael Sanchez, who is with the department of education at the museum, took on the challenge of producing a book teaching kids how to find, catalog and analyze collections.

The book is designed for kids ages 6 and up, and will introduce elements of the scientific method in a fun and engaging way.

The book is on sale now at Natureworks, the gift shop at the Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque.