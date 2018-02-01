Middle school student caught with ‘kill list’ turned in by classmates

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico middle schooler is accused of putting together a hit list of classmates. Now he’s in big trouble, and he’s put the people in his hometown on edge.

The Capitan Middle School student has been sitting behind bars all week.

“Monday morning at about 8 o’clock, the police department received a call from the sheriff’s department that I was needed at Capitan Schools as quick as I could get there,” said Capitan Police Chief Randy Spear.

Upon arrival, the chief says he made contact with the principal who had a student sitting in her office.

“The student in her office, which I will not name, had made some allegations about having a ‘kill list’ to some other students at the school,” he said.

A student had come forward with information that a classmate was taking pictures of other kids for his list.

“The student who reported it was very concerned about the safety of himself and the other students at the school,” Spear said.

Officials are not giving specifics about what was on the list. The school says it followed protocol by calling police to investigate the case.

“The school did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Spear said. “They took what they perceived as a threat and took it to the office to make sure the juvenile did not have any weapons on him or in his possession.”

Yet, some parents don’t think the school did enough. They think they should have been notified of the scare.

“I would like to know if someone was threatening to harm other students around my child or if she would be able to be harmed in the process,” said Capitan resident Taijia Hammett.

“That would bother me a lot and give me a lot of concern. I think that someone should say something,” she said.

In a news release, Capitan Schools says the incident didn’t meet the criteria for activating the school messenger.

The boy was arrested and detained. Police say the case is still under investigation.

The juvenile appeared in court Tuesday. He’ll stay behind bars at the Chaves County Juvenile Detention Center. He will have to undergo a mental health evaluation before his adjudication trial on March 1.

