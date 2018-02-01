The dry northwest flow will continue across the area into the weekend. Temperatures stay warm in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Next week temperatures will finally cool down, however there is no moisture on the horizon.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
