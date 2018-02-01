Local non-profit helps people connect with causes they care about

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Involved serves those who want to connect with their community, but who struggle to find the time or place to start.

Their mission is for members to find agencies that ignite their passion and inspire them to get Involved in those nonprofits directly.

Since Albuquerque Involved began collecting member donations for their grant program in August 2013, members have given over $94,000 in total grants to local non-profit agencies, and that tally continues to grow. With each new member the monthly grant amount increases, and the greater the impact on the community.

Albuquerque Involved has supported the following agencies doing wonderful work in the Albuquerque area in the past year alone: NM Dog