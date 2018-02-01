Local non-profit helps people connect with causes they care about

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Involved serves those who want to connect with their community, but who struggle to find the time or place to start.
Their mission is for members to find agencies that ignite their passion and inspire them to get Involved in those nonprofits directly.
Since Albuquerque Involved began collecting member donations for their grant program in August 2013, members have given over $94,000 in total grants to local non-profit agencies, and that tally continues to grow. With each new member the monthly grant amount increases, and the greater the impact on the community.
Albuquerque Involved has supported the following agencies doing wonderful work in the Albuquerque area in the past year alone: NM Dog
- Paws and Stripes
- Prosperity Works
- Endorphin Power Company
- Girls on the Run
- Art in the School
- Alvarado Elementary School STEAM Room
- Galloping Grace Youth Ranch
- Horizons
- New Mexico Legal Aid
- Trinity House
Upcoming fundraising events:
Sunday, February 11 from 4 pm to 6 pm Ronald McDonald House Guest Chef. Volunteer to help prepare a meal for the guests at Ronald McDonald House. Kids over age 10 welcome. Ronald McDonald House is the cornerstone program of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of New Mexico. The 30-bedroom lodging facility offers temporary lodging and services for families with ill children being treated in the metro Albuquerque area. Since 1982, the House has served more than 40,000 families. The House helps reduce family stress while their child is in medical treatment and keeps them together in a home environment, supporting their physical and emotional needs while their children heal.
Thursday, February 15 from 11 to 1 pm Lunch Service at the Rock @ Noonday. The Rock at Noonday is the largest day shelter in New Mexico operating since 1982. The Rock provides showers, laundry service, clothing, food boxes, telephone services, and biblical hospitality for the hungry, homeless, and hurting.
Volunteers will help with lunch prep and lunch service for the homeless and near homeless community served by The Rock. Kids of all ages are welcome.
Saturday February 24 from 10 to 1 pm ARCA Clean-Up Project. ARCA is a private not-for-profit organization opening doors for over 700 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live great lives. Since 1957, their services continue in the spirit of their founding Albuquerque families. They provide customized opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live, work and enjoy rich recreational experiences in valued community roles.
Join in on February 24 to help clean up ARCA’s grounds. Wear comfortable clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty. Children are welcome.
For more information, visit the ABQ Involved website.