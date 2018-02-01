Local middle school students start 2 ‘little food pantries’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local middle schoolers are making sure everyone in the community has a bite to eat.

The students in the Goody 2 Shoes Club at Van Buren Middle School have partnered with the Coronado Kiwanis Club to create and maintain two food pantries for those in need.

The pantries sit right outside of campus near Louisiana and Kathryn SE, and the students stock them with things like canned food, toiletries, and household items like laundry soap.

This project is the first of its kind in New Mexico.

Anyone can donate to the little pantries by placing items in the boxes themselves, or by dropping off goods at the school.

