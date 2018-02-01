Local group empowers women, victims of domestic abuse with small but meaningful gesture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local non-profit SHE is helping women, girls, and victims of domestic violence with a small but powerful gesture.

Purses with a Purpose is an Initiative from the Santa Fe based non-profit, SHE. This initiative is a purse drive where volunteers work with members and business within the community to obtain new or slightly used purses that are filled with toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and more. The idea behind the drive is that victims of abuse might often leave in a rush, without collecting these essentials. Purses with a Purpose helps fortify victims making courageous decisions.

For Mother’s Day, SHE is planning a small event for victims of domestic violence and will celebrate them by letting them pick a purse.

