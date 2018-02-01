Law enforcement launches school bus safety PSA following deadly crash

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officials are hoping to make school buses safer following a recent crash.

Nine-year-old Dominic Allen was killed earlier this month when his family’s SUV was hit from behind while stopped behind a school bus.

Durango Police, the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol are now joining forces for a school bus safety PSA.

“You’re carrying our most precious cargo. We want to see them make it to school and make it home every evening. So with your help we can all achieve that,” Durango Police Officer Leonard Martinez said.

Some reminders include learning and obey school bus laws as well as the “flashing signal light system.”

Watch the full PSA >>

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps