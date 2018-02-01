Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Afternoon highs will stay mild in western and central NM… but a different story to tell out east! A cold front passing over the Plains will drop high temperatures 15°-25° from Wednesday’s highs… leaving most in the 40s and 50s across northeast and east-central NM. Unfortunately, no showers will accompany the dry front. Mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the state.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will moderate some over northeast and east-central NM while those in southeast NM remain socked in with cooler air. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s within central and western NM… and a mix of 50s and 60s in the Plains as well. Northwest flow will continue to dominate over the region.

WEEKEND: A small disturbance passing over northern NM this weekend will give way to increasing winds and a slight chance of a few spot showers. Temperatures will remain near to above average across the region.