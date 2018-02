CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A more than four-hour standoff with an armed man in a New Mexico jail is over.

It started Thursday afternoon when 28-year-old Wesley Flores pulled a gun while he was getting booked into the Curry County Detention Center.

It is unclear how he got the weapon inside.

Deputies say he took a guard hostage, eventually letting him go. County officials say Flores then shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

