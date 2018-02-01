Firefighters respond to flames at Churches Chicken

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Flames coming from a Churches Chicken prompted a response from the Albuquerque Fire Department Thursday.

AFD was called to the restaurant’s location at Broadway around 3:15 a.m. after calls came in describing smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters put out the blaze from a nearby tree and had the scene under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, however, extensive damage inside the building will cause the location to remain closed for a couple weeks.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

