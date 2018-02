DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango Police officer is being honored for his heroic efforts to save a woman after a crash.

Tiffany Chanslor became trapped last week on County Road 250 after her car rolled into an irrigation ditch. That’s when Durango Police Officer Doocy jumped into the freezing water to help firefighters pull her out.

When the Danner Boot Company learned of his efforts, they wanted to thank him in their own way by sending him a brand new pair of boots.

