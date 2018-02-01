City warns against parking commercial vehicles in neighborhoods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is warning people to keep commercial vehicles out of your neighborhood or you could face a judge.

A complaint came into the city’s 311 app Wednesday about a possible safety issue. A person living at a home near Rio Grande and Matthew parks a fuel truck in the front yard, which aligns with a public park.

Deputy Planning Director Brennon Williams says it’s illegal to park commercial vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds in neighborhoods. The city plans on sending a code enforcement inspector out to the home.

“Because the zoning code is a criminal code, ultimately, if the property owner doesn’t comply, a criminal complaint would be issued and they’d have to go in front of a Metro Court judge and explain why they haven’t done what the city’s asked them to do,” Williams said.

Williams says depending on the code enforcement officer’s workload, they will typically respond to reports within the first couple of days. There are 10 inspectors responsible for covering reports throughout the city.

