Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A cold front has dropped temperatures back to seasonably cooler temperatures across eastern New Mexico. This cold front will not impact western and central New Mexico today. Temperatures across the rest of the state will feel more like those that are typical for mid-to-late March rather than the start of February.

All of New Mexico will warm right back up for Friday and into the weekend. The state will stay dry with the wind kicking up as a weak, moisture-starved storm system pass through Colorado. If New Mexico is lucky, maybe a few flakes could fly across the Northern Mountains, but it isn’t likely.

So outside of a few weak and mostly dry cold fronts that will mostly impacts eastern New Mexico, there still is nothing significant on the horizon for rain and snow.